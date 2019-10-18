Al Hackner is in a familiar spot atop the standings after two draws of TBayTel Major League of Curling.
Hackner along with fellow skips Frank Morissette, Dylan Johnston, Ben Mikkelsen and Mike McCarville posted wins Wednesday night at the Port Arthur Curling Club to run their records to 2-0 for a five tie atop the standings of the 14-team Thunder Bay competitive league.
Joe Scharf, playing third for Hackner, proved to be a strong back end combo as Hackner with Jonah Dupuis and Gary Champagne on the front end scored a convincing 8-0 win in four ends over Ron Rosengren.
The lopsided win was a bit of a surprise as Hackner and Rosengren have had competitive games at the Northern Ontario senior level in recent years. The loss dropped Rosengren’s record to 0-2.
Morissette and Mikkelsen came up with wins in the showdown of undefeated teams. Morissette used a three in seventh end to win to hold off Scott Henderson 7-4, while Mikkelsen put up steals in three straight ends to down Gary Weiss 7-2.
Henderson and Weiss each fell to 1-1.
Mike McCarville doubled up Trevor Bonot and Johnston defeated Jonathon Vellinga 7-4 making for the five-way tie for first place heading into week three.
In the night’s other games, Krista McCarville and Matt Duizer, skipped by Jackson Dubinsky, won the battle of winless teams from draw one. McCarville won a low scoring affair, 4-1 over Liane Fossum while the U18 Duizer squad knocked off Bryan Burgess 8-5 with the juniors scoring five in the fifth end.
Draw 3 in the major league starts at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.