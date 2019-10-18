Pat Berezowski calls line in the house as B.J. Skinner, left, and Dan Grant, right, lean into their brooms for a key shot for the Frank Morissette rink during action Wednesday night at the TBayTel Major League of Curling. Morissette scored a three-ender in the seventh end to knock off Scott Henderson 7-4 and is one of five undefeated teams atop of the standings.