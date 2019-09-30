Trevor Stewardson and Paul Wragg both know the feeling of representing their country — and coming home with medals. On Saturday, their pride and memories shone bright one more time.
The pair were among the athletes inducted into the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame during the annual dinner at the Valhalla Inn. The evening was full of emotion, laughs and humbleness.
“My world just turned upside down,” Stewardson said on learning of his invitation over the summer. “It was amazing. It’s such an honour to be here, such an honour to come back and then be included with the class of 2019. . . . I look at some of the people that are here and I ask, ‘How do I compare to them?’ It’s amazing.”
Also inducted in the athletes wing on Saturday were former NHL defenceman and Thunder Bay native Bill Houlder and Kenora’s Dave Van Belleghem, a decorated football player who won championships at every level.
Builders Mike Furlong (coaching, administration) of Dryden and Red Rock’s Lloyd Stansell (curling) rounded out the list of inductees.
