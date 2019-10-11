The 44th season for the Tbaytel Major League of Curling kicked off with the opening of draw of the 14-team round robin series Wednesday at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Scott Henderson got a bit of revenge in the rematch of last year’s final downing Bryan Burgess 7-2.
Henderson, back on the ice after a two-year absence from the game due to a knee injury, looked sharp getting the support from his revamped lineup of Mike Desilets throwing last rocks and the front end of Dale Wiesema and Bill Peloza.
Burgess, 41, was playing with a brand new squad made up of his club players from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club in Mike Vale, Tristan Vale and Greg Hollins.
Henderson, who skipped Northern Ontario in the 2003 Brier with Desilets as his second that year, got the early jump on the less experienced Burgess squad.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.