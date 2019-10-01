Bill Houlder recalls a time when he was at the crossroads of his hockey career.
The Thunder Bay native had just been sent down from the Washington Capitals to their Baltimore American Hockey League affiliate during the 1989-90 season. It was the third time in the last three seasons the burly defenceman hadn’t been sharp enough to stay with the main club.
Of course, a “I’ve got some bad news” phone call to his mother, Joan, followed. Turns out the conversation had a lasting effect on the hopeful pro who was barely out of his teens.
“She said to me, ‘Billy, why don’t you just come home and get a job?’” Houlder said. “I remember driving home after that and thinking I can keep chasing my dream here or go back and get a job. For me, I was uneducated. I didn’t have any skills. It wasn’t like I was going to come home and be like a lawyer or a doctor. I think I’m going to try to squeeze this out a little longer and see how this works out.”
While Houlder experienced a few more demotions over the next four seasons, he would eventually nail down a full-time job in the NHL, playing in a total of 15 seasons with seven teams.
Houlder’s perseverance and journey were on full display Saturday night as the now 52-year-old joined the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame. Houlder was one of six 2019 inductees along with athletes Trevor Stewardson (boxing), Paul Wragg (powerlifting), Dave Van Belleghem (football) and builders Lloyd Stansell (curling) and Mike Furlong (coach, administration).
“It was obviously a surprise when I got the nomination,” Houlder said. “It certainly is an honour to go in with the other people going in.”
