About 30 young athletes rubbed shoulders with Buffalo Sabres goaltender Carter Hutton at the Lakehead University Hangar in support of PRO Kids on Wednesday.
Thrive Strength and Wellness trainer Paul Hemsworth, main sponsor Tbaytel, Puckshots Photography and members of the LU Thunderwolves men’s and women’s hockey teams were on hand to help out.
“We’re through the City of Thunder Bay,” said Ally Drombolis, marketing and fundraising assistant for PRO Kids. “We’re a service for families who are having trouble affording registration fees, whether it be for hockey, whether it be for dance — it doesn’t have to be necessarily sports. It can be arts and cultural programs as well. We have over 200 activity partners in Thunder Bay that we can help put them into.
Hutton was the headline act, but Kelly Cup (ECHL) champion Todd Skirving was there, along with forward Cooper Leitch of the Thunderwolves and Thunderwolves’ women’s head coach Kate Clower as well as players Ally Lesperance, Jacquie Desimone, Kayla Etreni and Callie Bevilacqua.
