In the past five seasons, no team has won more games in the Superior International Junior Hockey League than the Dryden GM Ice Dogs.
Since taking over as coach, and eventually general manager as well, Kurt Walsten had seen his side average just over 35 wins per campaign in his tenure with the club.
Under his watch, the GM Ice Dogs have also won two Bill Salonen Cup SIJHL championships and earned a pair of Dudley-Hewitt Cup appearances.
They also boast an overall regular season mark of 177-71-19-13 over the past half decade, while sporting a solid winning percentage of .689 since the start of the 2015-16 season.
With the start of the upcoming campaign just days away, here’s a look at the Dryden GM Ice Dogs and input from their head coach and GM.
SIJHL: What expectations do you have for your club entering the 2019-20 season?
Kurt Walsten: We will be looking at winning another league championship and from there earn a place in the 2020 Dudley-Hewitt Cup in Fort Frances.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
