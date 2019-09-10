Always nice to report on our local players making headlines and continuing to shine on the big stage.
Congratulations to Thunder Bay’s Eric Watson who was announced as the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for scoring a goal in a pair of victories for the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Hannah Melchiorre notched her third goal of the season to lead the Purdue Boilermakers scoring charts and Kat Meo led the Manitoba Bisons backline to a 3-0 shutout win over the University of Regina Cougars.
Although the local men’s league has wrapped up its summer schedule, this week will see the opening games in the 7-versus-7 fall division.
Games are slated for St. Ignatius High School on Friday with 10 teams competing, including both Confederation College and Lakehead University.
A huge win for the Canadian men as they thumped Cuba 6-0 in the CONCACAF Nation’s League.
In more Canadian content, the goals continued to flow as Toronto FC defeated Cincinnati 5-1 on the road in Major League Soccer action. The Reds next take on New York City FC in a midweek affair on Wednesday.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.