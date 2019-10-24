Jett Dobson is running straight to another OFSAA high school cross-country championship with plenty of hardware already in tow.
The Hammarskjold student topped the field in the senior boys division for a second-straight year at the Northwestern Ontario high school meet, cruising in the 6K course at Kamview Nordic Centre on Wednesday.
Dobson ran a time of 21 minutes and 44 seconds — 1:49 ahead of runner-up Benjamin Lawson of St. Ignatius. Lawson was the regional junior boys champion last season.
Noah Coccimiglio, also of St. Ignatius, was third in a time of 23:36.
Hammarskjold’s Max Hollman and Mason Brown of the Dryden Eagles rounded out the top five.
Dobson is now a two-time Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario senior boys champion. He also won the Grade 9 city title in 2016 and was tied for first in 2017 with Hollman. Dobson will look to add to those accolades at the Ontario championships on Nov. 2 in Sudbury.
In the senior girls division, Fort Frances’ Greta Fedoruk won the gold medal with a time of 28:23 in the 6K. Fedoruk’s Muskies teammate Ashlynn Beck was second and Thunder Bay’s Abigail Houlding of St. Patrick was third.
Fort Frances won the overall team title with 206 total points, knocking off the two-time defending Hammarskjold Vikings, who finished with 178 points. Superior Collegiate (139) was third.
Other winners on Wednesday were Adam Blazino (St. Ignatius, junior boys), Sarah Cullinan (Superior Collegiate, junior girls), Trent Williams (Fort Frances, novice boys) and Alexia Gate (Fort Frances, novice girls).
