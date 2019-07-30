Soccer Northwest, in conjunction with Ontario Soccer, hosted Talent on Location Day for players in the 2005 and 2006 age groups at Fort William Stadium this past weekend.
Over 60 youth players, boys and girls, participated in the humid conditions with those who impressed having the opportunity to be invited for further trials at the Ontario Soccer Centre in Vaughan, Ont., in October.
Alissa Keesic stole the headlines in the Thunder Bay Women’s League this week with a five-goal performance as Cheadle’s defeated the Tigers 8-2.
The victors continued their hot shooting with an 8-0 shutout over TNT with Jenny Stewart completing the hat trick.
Superior HHC beat TNT 8-1 thanks to a four-goal night from Amanda Tavares, while Amanda Mauro had the hat trick as the Jackals downed the Tigers 7-0.
A pair of strikes from Meranda Termaat was enough to earn the Legends a 2-0 result over Daniar’s and Maggie Kuzmich also netted twice as the Bolts edged the Jackals 3-2.
A 4-0 win for the Thunder Bay Chill over Velocity was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Mr. Lube with Avery Mclean and Olivia Walsh each on the scoresheet.
The B Squad blanked the Vipers 8-0 with Andrea Grassia scoring twice in the victory.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.