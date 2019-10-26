The Lakehead Thunderwolves came out firing first. They just couldn’t catch that same heat at the end.
Three goals in the opening seven minute of the game wasn’t enough for the Thunderwolves as the Toronto Varsity Blues scored seven of the contest’s last eight goal to roll to a 7-4 decision Friday in OUA men’s hockey action at Fort William Gardens.
Lakehead (3-4-1) has now lost three in a row. Including the preseason, the Thunderwolves are 0-4-1 overall at home.
Both schools meet again tonight at the Gardens. Puck drop is 7 p.m.
“We’re at all at a loss for words,” said Thunderwolves forward Daniel Del Paggio, who ended the night with two helpers. “This keeps on happening, especially at home. It’s just unacceptable. We get too high. We see that we’re having a lot of success, guys are scoring, and I think guys start cheating a bit. It backfires. We have to stay in our structure, as cliché as that is. We get away from it.”
Thunderwolves coach Andrew Wilkins agreed, and the defence suffered after the furious start.
“We have a 3-0 lead, got comfortable. Give them (Toronto) credit. I think they’re a good hockey team,” said Thunderwolves head coach Andrew Wilkins. “We didn’t respond the way we need to, obviously having a 3-0 lead. We left (goaltender) Brock (Aiken) hanging and didn’t give him much of a chance.”
Dexter Kuczek opened the scoring at the 14-second mark. Kuczek, one of the top scoring rookies last season, had been held goal-less in his first nine games overall. Brett Wolframe followed with LU’s second goal just 91 seconds later, beating Toronto starter Alex Bishop high.
Josh Laframboise deflected a Del Paggio pass at 6:33 on the power play for the three-goal margin.
Outshot 8-1 in the early stages, Toronto stormed back midway through the first.
David Thompson scored on the power play, Brendan Bornstein’s wrister found the twine, and Evan MacEachern’s short-handed effort at 19:27 put the crowning touch on a full first period comeback.
The teams swapped second-period tallies.
Oliver Benwell took Kyle Potts’ shot off the post and fired into an empty net to give the Blues their first lead at 9:30.
Jordan Larson scored from his knees on a backhander from close range to tie at 4-all after 40 minutes.
Lakehead had 101 seconds of 5-on-3 in the second, hitting the cross-bar and post, but couldn’t bury it.
“I thought for us it was a real slow start,” said Ryan Medel, third-year head coach of the Blues (4-2-0). “We knew right away it was just from a lack of compete. They (Lakehead) outworked us on the first two goals, blown coverage on the third goal. It was inexcusable on our part. We quickly said on the bench, ‘We need the next goal, start playing the right way.’ We have some veteran guys who grabbed the bull by the horns and righted the ship.
“We were real happy with our penalty kill (Friday),” Medel added. “Having the 5-on-3 for almost the full two minutes, to kill that off, that’s a huge momentum boost for the guys.”
Aiken was pulled at 9:45 of the second in favour of Nic Renyard.
“Something needed to change,” Wilkins said of the goalie switch. “I know Nic is always ready. It was just kind of the way the game was going. They had four in a row so . . . . It wasn’t really against Brock. I knew Ren’s was ready. Tried to change something up.”
Joey Manchurek scored the game-winner at 7:15 of the third, beating Renyard mid-blocker inside post.
Alex Bishop stymied Del Paggio on a backhander with 4:36 left for his finest of 34 saves.
Benwell notched his second at 15:48 and Kevin Lavoie iced the contest with an empty-netter with 29 ticks left.
Benwell added an assist to his two goals to lead the Blues’ attack, and Manchurek added two assists for a three-point night.
Laframboise and Larson had a goal and assist.
The ‘Wolves outshot Toronto 38-31.
