The Lakehead University Thunderwolves hockey team announced Wednesday that defenceman Troy Williams of Dryden will be joining the program.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound rearguard played for the Flin Flon Bombers and Melville Millionaires of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League as well as the Portage Terriers and Steinbach Pistons of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.
Williams tallied 44 points in 54 regular-season games with Steinbach last year and added another 10 points in 12 playoff contests.
After the season, Williams was named to the MJHL’s first-team all-stars squad.
