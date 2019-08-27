The Superior International Junior Hockey League, in conjunction with the Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League, Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Canadian Junior Hockey League, announced Monday that the Fort Frances Lakers of the Superior International Junior Hockey League has been named the host of the 2020 Dudley-Hewitt Cup Central Canadian Jr. A Championship.
The five-day event will run April 28 through May 2 at Ice for Kids Arena.
This will mark the third time that Fort Frances has hosted the Dudley-Hewitt Cup.
It was first held in Fort Frances back in 2003 and more recently in 2015 where they set numerous attendance records with near capacity crowds throughout.
