The Lakehead Thunderwolves blew a pair of two-goal leads as the Windsor Lancers scored three unanswered markers in the third period to put the Wolves down 5-3 at Fort William Gardens on Friday night.
Lakehead had plenty of chances to give its conference home opener a happy ending.
But Windsor’s Jonathan Reinhart stopped 42 of 45 in the Lancer net to push his team to 3-1-0 on the season. Nic Renyard stopped 37 of 41 in a losing effort for the Thunderwolves (3-3-0).
The Thunderwolves were dynamic offensively on the penalty kill all evening. Josh Laframboise beat Reinhart inside post on a sharp pass from Daniel Del Paggio for a 1-0 lead at 1:53. He added an assist on Tomas Soustal’s goal that gave Lakehead a 3-1 lead in the second.
“Sucks, losing that way. Play hard for the first 40 minutes of the game,” said Laframboise. “Going into the third period with the lead you should expect yourself to win the game. Shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there. They capitalized on their powerplay. We missed a couple good chances late. Sometimes you have to keep an even keel. Emotions got the better of us. It pays (for them) on the scoreboard.”
Lakehead notched its second goal at 5:30 of the first period. Greg Smith scored on assists from Patrick Murphy and Cooper Leitch.
Alex Friesen snapped one home left side at 14:41 to get Windsor to within a goal. Both clubs registered 16 shots in period one.
The teams played even scoring one each in the middle stanza.
Soustal’s marker from the Windsor doorstep gave Lakehead a 3-1 lead at 11:13.
Ryan Barbosa sniped top shelf over Renyard’s glove at 13:41 to make it 3-2.
In the third, the game unraveled for Lakehead early.
Connor Matton sailed a wrist shot in from the blueline past a screened Renyard less than two minutes in to tie up the contest.
Windsor scored their first power play goal of the season midway through the third to take their first lead. Anthony Salinitri converted from point blank range on a pass from Ethan Skinner.
“We knew, coming in, we were in for a tough battle,” said Windsor head coach Kevin Hamlin. “Really proud of our guys (Friday). We showed a lot of resiliency and kept coming back.”
Salinitri’s game winner was of the tic-tac-toe variety.
“With the talent we have sometimes you try to create too much,” said Hamlin. “I think we can be accused of that in our last three games. We just trying to create stuff that isn’t there as opposed to keeping it simple and shooting the puck. (Friday) we did that. (Lakehead) got some really good chances on their penalty kill. Hopefully we can clean that up and be a better team (tonight).”
Brennan Feasey hit the empty net with 91 seconds left to salt it away.
Lakehead squandered a chance for a four-minute power play by taking penalties of their own in the latter stages of the third.
“We were playing well. Obviously there’s ups and downs in a game,” Thunderwolves Andrew Wilkins said. “I thought we got away from what was making us successful. Taking a couple of bad penalties in the third. I thought there were some frustrations at the end of the second that stemmed over to the third period as well. Staying composed, staying disciplined — I thought it got the better of us (Friday).”
Windsor’s Reinhart entered the game with a .941 save percentage, and a 2.35 goals-against average.
“There were lots of opportunities. I thought their goalie played good,” continued Wilkins. “At the end of the day you have to bear down on your chances. You work for those opportunities. . . . It’s a big part of the game.”
The teams face off at 7 p.m. tonight at the Gardens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.