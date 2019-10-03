Lakehead University will be bustling with sports, wall of fame honours and reunions for Homecoming Weekend.
The men’s and women’s basketball teams will host non-conference games tonight at C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse. The Thunderwolves women host the Manitoba Bisons at 6 p.m., followed by the men’s team squaring off against the Winnipeg Wesmen at 8 p.m.
At halftime of the men’s game, the 1969-70 LU NorWesters men’s hoops team will be recognized on the 50th anniversary of their memorable run.
On Friday, the LU men and Wesmen will open the action at noon with the Bisons-Thunderwolves women’s rematch at 2 p.m.
The women have gone 5-0 against the Bisons over the past two seasons, but this year Lakehead is 0-2 in non-conference play after being swept at home against Calgary last week.
“We’ll be looking at strengthening our team defence as well as developing our team offence over these two homecoming games,” LU women’s coach Jon Kreiner said in a news release. “This will be more about continuing to improve ourselves on both ends of the floor.”
The Thunderwolves men’s team will be playing their first non-conference game of the year.
Thunder Bay high school, Confederation College, and Lakehead University students will be able to get into Friday’s women’s game for free by showing their identification cards at the door.
On Saturday, the school will honour the latest inductees of the LU Wall of Fame.
Kelly Roslinsky, Jylisa Williams, Justin BeauParlant and Andy Ritchie will be going up as athletes and Ron Lappage enters the wall as a builder. The 2001-02 men’s wrestling team will have a spot reserved on the hangar wall.
Following the ceremony, the alumni from women’s volleyball and the basketball teams will be playing the Zanatta Alumni games starting at 2 p.m. at the Fieldhouse.
Only the Thunderwolves men’s team will be out of the town. The club starts their OUA regular season on the road starting tonight in Waterloo.
Lakehead went 0-2-0 in non-conference play. The Thunderwolves will also visit the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks on Friday and Saturday.
