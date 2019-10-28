Business as usual for the Lakehead Thunderwolves women’s hockey team these days means rolling out another contending team that hopes to win a third U.S. college championship in the last four years come this spring.
That journey began on Saturday afternoon as the Thunderwolves hosted Confederation College in an exhibition game dubbed “Her Night at The Gardens.”
The women had a chance to showcase their stuff as a lead-in to the Thunderwolves men’s game and didn’t disappoint.
Cassandra Carangi, MacKenzie Lehto, Vicky Darosa and Kayla Etreni each scored two goals as Lakehead rolled to a 12-0 victory.
“Part of our big goal is to build a sustainable program and to get more interest in our program,” said LU head coach Kate Clower. “This year seeing the people talk in the city and you can see the support (Saturday). It’s nice to see that. More people are knowing about us and supporting us as well.”
Clower took the reins of the Thunderwolves over the offseason when Dan Calvert left.
Calvert had led the club program — considered a notch below varsity status in terms of funding and league placement — two consecutive American Collegiate Hockey Association Division II titles in 2017 and 2018.
Last March, the Thunderwolves reached the league playoffs but failed to reach the final. Manitoba’s Assiniboine College defeated Minot State for the gold medal instead.
