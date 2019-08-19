Gianni Mascarin claimed the win in the men’s Auto Home Thunder Bay Community Tennis Centre Club Championships with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over his doubles partner Nick Littlefield.
His bid for two titles in one day fell short.
In the men’s doubles match later in the day, veteran Robert Beckford teamed with Roger Hamilton to defeat the Mascarin/Littlefield duo 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 in the ten-point tie-breaker.
For Beckford, usually teamed with Dave McCallum, it was 19th doubles win in a row in the club tournament. For Hamilton, it was his first.
Leann Ryder and Kristine Thompson were the ladies doubles champions.
Good friends, old foes and partners in the men’s open doubles, Mascarin and Littlefield tangled in the marquee men’s singles match under windy conditions at 5 p.m. — six hours behind schedule.
“I was pretty happy with my play especially in those really poor conditions, lots of wind,” said the 18-year-old Mascarin, who captured his first men’s title. “Not just a consistent wind one way, but gusting all over the place. It was tough to play in that. I thought I kept the ball in play more than (Littlefield) did. That was the big thing (Sunday) because you’re not going to be able to hit a lot of winners or a lot of flat, tough balls in these conditions. Your timing is just not good enough. I just tried to hit with some higher topspin and keep it in play and wait for him to make a mistake.”
