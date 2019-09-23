Anthony Novasat is the first to admit he was not a football fan growing up. But there he was along with the whole family on Saturday morning at Fort William Stadium to enjoy his son William’s competitive debut on the gridiron.
“I don’t watch football. I’ve never played football,” says the older Novasat with a smile. “Really, (William) wanted to try it.”
Fortunately for the Novasat family, William’s first games were a success as the Stampeders defeated both the Warriors and Ticats in peewee division action to kick off Week 1 of the Thunder Bay Minor Football Association.
Celebrating their 60th season, the association is hitting its stride on all aspects of developing the game in Thunder Bay. In addition to drawing close to 300 players across four age divisions for league games every week, the high performance and popular flag football programs have been on the rise to help make football something for everyone.
“The way things go now, we’ve introduced the flag division to keep more kids involved and bring in more girls, more kids that are curious,” says veteran coach and football parent Andrew Fiset. “It’s not that old mentality of ‘rough and tough football.’ Whether it be flag, touch or tackle, we want kids into the game getting active so it shows there are opportunities . . . when they get into the older ages.”
Players as young as seven years old are introduced to the game starting with the 6-on-6 no-tackle tyke division. From there they move on to 6-on-6 atom with hitting, followed by 9-on-9 peewee and the bantam class which uses a standard Canadian 12-on-12 setup.
“The beauty of football is no matter what the skill level of the kid is, there’s always a position for them,” says TBMFA president Rob Thibodeau.
