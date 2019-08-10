It isn’t every day that young Thunder Bay athletes get to be tutored by an NBA assistant coach.
Former Lakehead University Thunderwolves men’s basketball head coach and current Boston Celtics assistant coach Scott Morrison was joined by current LU bench boss Ryan Thomson, 2014 Thunderwolves head coach Matt Erdman and four or five LU basketballers in a clinic held at the CJ Sanders Fieldhouse on Friday.
“(Just trying) to give back and try and help out Ryan (Thomson) with his camps and just provide some different options for the kids to come out to,” said Morrison, who put in a successful ten-year stint behind the bench at Lakehead. “It’s hard to get the next (Celtics forward) Gordon Hayward in three hours, but hopefully the kids maybe take home one thing they can work on on their own. Maybe something a little bit different than they’ve been hearing before.
“Overall, just get them in the gym is the main thing and get some more reps up with whatever they’re working on.”
About 80 players — aged 10-13 in session one, and 13-plus in session two — got to learn all about the BEEF (balance, eyes, elbow, follow through).
Matt Edwards conducted that drill in the morning. One player suggested the ‘F’ stood for form. Edwards liked that, exhorting, chastising and complimenting all in the same breath.
“Feels great to be honest,” Morrison continued. “Just coming in the door with Matt Erdman and seeing (Thomson), and seeing some of the people who were here when I was coaching here is a good feeling. Had a few goose bumps coming in. Nice to be patrolling the court again like I did for so many years.”
