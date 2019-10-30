The Krista McCarville rink play their second competitive event of the season as they travel to Kemptville, Ont., for the Royal LePage Fall Classic this weekend.
McCarville and her rink of Kendra Lilly, Ashley Sippala and Jennifer Gates are looking to build on a strong performance at an eight-team event in Stroud, Ont., two weeks ago where they lost the final to Montreal’s Julie Tippin, a team McCarville had beaten earlier in the event.
This weekend’s spiel offers a purse of $21,000 and a strong field of 24-teams that includes Tippin plus six international teams from Switzerland, Sweden, Scotland and Japan.
The Kira Brunton rink, the young team from Sudbury expected to challenge McCarville at the Northern Ontario provincials, is also entered in the triple-knockout event along with a number of top Ontario rinks.
McCarville is currently ranked 45th in the World Curling Tour rankings after picking up 15 points at the Stroud spiel. Brunton sits 58th.
TUNE-UP FOR MIKKELSEN: The Ben Mikkelsen rink is one of four undefeated rinks heading into Draw 4 of the TBayTel Major League of Curling tonight at the Port Arthur Curling Club.
Team Mikkelsen face a tough test which should help prepare them for their trip to a national championship in a month’s time. They battle another unbeaten team Al Hackner, the multiple world and Canadian champion in one of seven games in the 9 p.m. draw.
Mikkelsen and the Doran brothers, Greg at third and Devin at lead, are using the Thunder Bay competitive league to prepare for the Canadian club championships the last week of November in Leduc, Alta. Mikkelsen is representing Northern Ontario at the national championship for club curlers for the first time, and will field a strong team that could contend for a Canadian title when they open play November 25th.
Chris Briand is the fourth member of the Port Arthur Curling Club squad. Briand is Mikkelsen’s second, but is not playing major league with Mikkelsen. He is the third on the Dylan Johnston foursome preparing for another run at the Northern Ontario men’s title.
Hackner has had to juggle spares into his lineup the past few weeks but the veteran skip finds his team in a familiar spot atop of the standings at 3-0. Hackner’s major league lineup includes Joe Scharf at third, Jamie Childs at second and Gary Champagne at lead.
In other games involving front runners, Johnston and Frank Morissette will look to extend their win streaks to make it a three-way tie for first place after games Wednesday night. Johnston and his rink of Briand, Oye Sem Won-Briand and Kurtis Byrd can expect a battle from Mike McCarville.
McCarville suffered their first loss of the season to Hackner last week and will be hungry to get back in the win column. Morissette, the veteran skip and his supporting cast of Pat Berezowski, Dan Grant. B.J. Skinner and Rob Skinner look for win number four against Krista McCarville. McCarville is one of five teams at 1-2.
Gary Weiss is alone in fifth place at 2-1 will look to up his record as his rink faces the junior squad of Jonathon Vellinga from the Kakabeka Falls Curling Club. Vellinga is one of those teams at 1-2.
Two of those 1-2 teams, Scott Henderson and Trevor Bonot are matched against each other while the under-18 rink led by Matt Duzier shoot for a second win against the winless Liane Fossum and her mixed rink.The night’s other game is a showdown of two other winless teams — defending champion Bryan Burgess and his new Kakabeka club squad take on Ron Rosengren’s senior squad from Port Arthur. Team Rosengren may
have momentum coming off their win at the World Series Bonspiel on the
weekend.
GRAND SLAM FOR ROSENGREN: The return of the World Series Bonspiel was a
huge success for the Fort William Curling Club with 32 teams in the club for weekend.
The Ron Rosengren rink hit a grand slam to pull themselves out of a slump, winning the Dog Lake Resort ‘A’ event. Rosengren and his Port Arthur Curling Club senior squad of Gary Maunula, Ken Sundell and Dave Scholz defeated another TBayTel Major League team Mike McCarville in the final. Rosengren winless in three major league starts found their form at Fort William to collect the three night stay packages at Dog
Lake Resort.
The Eppic Ale Championship B-side title went to the Dave Sutton rink from the host FWCC. Sutton’s team of Mike Woznesensky, Rick Sutton and Jason Sebastian beat Team Hunt in the final.
Team Stranges captured the Radical Road Brewery C-event Championship. Stranges played with Peter Tillberg, Richard Garrett and Jordan Bonham to defeat Team Harrison in the final.
Team Baker won the Habitat for Humanity Restore Championship D-event. The Baker rink of Lorne Combs, Ted Vescio and Ron Hrychuk prevailed over Team BFL.
AROUND THE CLUBS: Curlers looking for up coming bonspiels should check out posters at the clubs or surf the websites and Facebook pages of the clubs. Check out the next event on the local calendar, the Northwestern Ontario Sports Hall of Fame’s Heritage Classic Doubles Funspiel at the Fort William Curling Club. The event runs Nov. 15-16.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
