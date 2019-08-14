Thunder Bay’s new race track has been given a name.
Richard Schutte Holdings, Dairy Queen as well as Louis and Norm Nadin have christened the Thunder Valley Development race site as Dairy Queen International Speedway on Tuesday.
The track is currently under construction in Oliver Paipoonge township on Highway 130 just west of Twin City Crossroads and directly behind the Oliver Paipoonge township office.
The racing conglomerate has reached an agreement for a multi-year sponsorship deal with Dairy Queen.
