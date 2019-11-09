In the great game of hockey, it’s all about teamwork. That’s exactly what happened when people from across Ontario came together to collect and deliver thousands of pieces of hockey equipment for youth in Northern Indigenous communities.
It all began with Ethan Kowatsch, a Grade 9 student living in southern Ontario and a Toronto Titans hockey player.
Kowatsch began a local drive to collect new and gently-used hockey gear for northern youth after being inspired by National Hockey League goalie Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens.
During the 2017 NHL Awards ceremony, Price spoke about the of difficulty of acquiring hockey gear for young players living in such remote areas.
Former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender and OPP officer Paul Harrison also jumped on board and gear from across southern Ontario poured in, filling Kowatsch’s family home. Harrison picked up gear from the boys’ house and delivered it to the Nishnawbe Aski Police Service (NAPS) detachment in Cochrane where it was received by mechanic foreman Gerard Genier.
Genier arranged for the load to continue its journey from northeastern Ontario.
Meanwhile in Thunder Bay, NAPS Det. Const. Mario Blasizzo discovered the initiative on social media and reached out to help transport the gear to the receiving communities. What he didn’t expect was the enormous amount of gear that arrived at the NAPS headquarters this week. More than 260 hockey bags arrived filled with hockey equipment, which included helmets, skates, padding, pants, jerseys, socks and much more. Rooms and hallways at the headquarters were filled with equipment and jerseys as staff volunteers sorted vigorously.
“There’s absolutely everything they’ll need to play hockey,” said Blasizzo. “The kids up north don’t have this opportunity (to have proper hockey gear for the sport). Gear is very expensive, plus to ship it up there would be a very big price tag.”
Also joining the “team” is NAPS board member Zac Tait, who is with Wasaya Airways and has agreed to fly out and deliver the gear to central an northwest communities policed by NAPS, free of charge.
Blasizzo says there are many structured hockey teams in those communities. He even played a forward on one of the them.
“I worked in several (northern) communities and I know how difficult it is to get gear up there,” he said. “A lot of the communities up north do have indoor rinks so they will benefit from all this gear and they will be very excited to have it.”
With the arrival of the gear, Blasizzo enlisted the help of workmates Sgt. Jackie George, Toni-Lynn Stejskal, Helen DeFranceschi, Nancy Levanen, Ian De Leon, Shelly Kroker, Randy and Linda Martin, Fabian Batise, the NAPS Emergency Response Team and Chief Roland Morrison to unload, separate, count and sort out the items for distribution.
“I’m astounded,” said Chief Morrison. “I saw it come off the truck yesterday and it’s just astounding how much equipment there is.”
Morrison says it’s wonderful to see the south contributing to our Indigenous youth up in the far north.
“This initiative that started in southern Ontario has reached the north,” he said. “The physical activities that they will now be able to do with this equipment will keep children busy and that is something, as police, we want — our children busy and active.”
Morrison says a lot of hard work has gone into this.
Many people who have never met each other have joined the south and north to work as a large team for the benefit of northern Indigenous youth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.