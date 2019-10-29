Plex FC is your 7-versus-7 men’s fall league champions after a narrow 2-1 victory over Lakehead University in Sunday’s final.
Earlier, Plex had defeated an undermanned Northwood FC squad in the opening semifinal and it should be mentioned that the victors played a man down to match the number of their opponents in a classy sporting gesture.
The LU students had made their way to the big dance after defeating Juventus in a shootout, after the two teams were level 6-6 on aggregate after their two encounters.
Congratulations to all involved on a fun positive inaugural season.
