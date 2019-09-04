The curling season is just around the corner in Thunder Bay. In fact, the planning has already begun.
Icemakers Brent Adamson and Justin Lewtas started the ice install at the Port Arthur Curling Club the last weekend of August.
The sand floor needs more prep with first rocks to be thrown on Sept. 30, the start of league play at PACC.
The Fort William Curling Club also opens play on Sept. 30 with the ice prep to begin mid-September. The Kakabeka Falls Curling Club will have their traditional start, the Tuesday after the Thanksgiving weekend in October.
All three local curling clubs — Port Arthur, Fort William and Kakabeka — are recruiting curlers for all their leagues. If you are thinking of curling, check the websites of the three clubs for more information on registration nights.
The Fort William club will host registration nights for all leagues on Sept. 16 and 17. Sign-up is between 5-8 p.m. each night. The Kakabeka club has a registration night planned for Sept. 10.
This spring and into the summer, there has been a lot of buzz about Thunder Bay hosting the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2021.
A committee made up of members from the three local curling clubs submitted a bid to Curling Canada at the June 30 deadline.
The committee, headed by co-chairs Rick Lang and Diane Imrie, heard back from Curling Canada in August with a request for more information on the venues for the event — the Fort William Gardens and the Fort William Curling Club.
Curling Canada is in the process of reviewing all applications for their Season of Champions events for 2021 and will be making announcements on the successful hosts later this fall.
Thunder Bay’s local competitive league, the TBayTel Major League of Curling will be back for its 44th season.
The league will have a full complement of 16 teams this year. This is the first time in number of years that there has been a full slate of teams for the weekly league. Games will once again run Wednesday nights at the Port Arthur Curling Club with the first draw on Oct. 2 at 9 p.m.
The Port Arthur, Fort William and Kakabeka clubs are working together on a new program to promote youth curling,. The new community based, learn to curling program is for ages 6–24.
Early registration for the program took place in late August with sign up ongoing. Sticks and Stones/Little Rockers will have programs from kids aged 10-12 on Saturdays while U15/U18/U21/U24 players will have ice time from noon to 2 p.m.
There will be qualified instructors on the ice for both programs that will run at all three clubs throughout the fall and winter.
For more information contact Tricia (FWCC) and 630-8304, Kady (PACC) at 632-8527 and Greg (KFCC) at 620-2574.
You call also check out the Facebook page: thunderbayyouthcurling, Instagram: tbyouthcurl or email: tbyouthcurl@gmail.com.
If you have curling news or results from bonspiels to report, you can contact John Cameron by email: johncameron14@gmail.com or text 631-3032.
