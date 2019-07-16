Tyler Rolfe of the Red Lake Golf and Country Club fired an opening day 73 on Monday to sit in a tie for third place at the Nott Autocorp Men’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Quarry Oaks Golf Course in Steinbach, Man.
Brett Arseneault of the Kenora Golf and Country Club opened with a 77 to sit in a tie for 17th place among the 80 participants.
Austin Dobrescu of the Shilo Country Club leads the event after a four-under 68. The four-day event continues today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.