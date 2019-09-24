Always a pleasure to bring word on Thunder Bay’s finest as congratulations go out to birthday boy Evan Sawula of the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies in Rochester, Mich., for selection to the College Soccer News national team of the week and his game-winning goal in a 1-0 victory over previously undefeated Cleveland State.
Another unbeaten run fell as Iowa dropped a 1-0 decision to Purdue with Thunder Bay’s Hannah Melchiorre setting up the winning effort.
A great night for Katherine Meo who recorded a pair of assists in the Manitoba Bisons 4-0 result over Thompson Rivers University.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.