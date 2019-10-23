Ski poles clicked out a steady rhythm over the gravel trail as Nordic skiers jogged through the trees at Centennial Park on Sunday.
It was the second half of the two-day Mini-Thunder Fall Training Camp that brought together skiers from the different clubs in Thunder Bay and gave aspiring youngsters a chance to train with serious athletes from the Big Thunder Nordic Ski Club.
Sam Vanlentet, 12, a junior racer with Big Thunder, said he looks forward to training with the older athletes.
“I think it’s fun,” said Sam. “Athletes on the race team run with us and help us with technique.”
The camp has been held the last few years to coincide with the start of dry-land training for the more competitive level of the Kamview Jackrabbits, said Adam Kates, head coach with Big Thunder and Lakehead University Nordic ski team.
“It gives them some exposure to the programs that we run as well, it’s sort of like a mentorship between our athletes and some of the younger kids,” said Kates. “It’s nice to see that kind of co-operation and community.”
Community is important when building and maintaining a successful ski team and it’s something Thunder Bay does well, explained Kates.
“We have two of the best ski centres in the country, two really strong clubs, great jackrabbit programs and then this volunteer base that’s just amazing,” said Kates.
The successes of both the Big Thunder Nordic team and the Lakehead University Varsity provincially and nationally is a testament to how important the sport is in the community, he said.
When the younger athletes get the opportunity to work with provincial and national champions in their sport it creates a strong supportive base and encouragement.
“I think that those kids having exposure to that and rubbing shoulders with them, just being around them and realizing they’re normal people, is awesome,” said Kates. “We really pride ourselves on the importance of that trickle down effect.”
Dry-land training over the weekend included roller skiing at Kamview Nordic Centre and working on bounding and ski walking up the Centennial Park hill.
Avery Sproule, 11, and Kiera Hall, 10, both with Lappe Nordic Centre, said they felt taking part in the training session would help them become stronger skiers.
