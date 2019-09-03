Fast greens and tough pin placements made Whitewater a testy golf course on Monday.
Yet in the end, the last golfer standing was the one who prevailed a year ago.
Defending Thunder Bay district amateur champion Colin Sobey overcame a three-shot deficit in the first three holes to eventually defeat 36-hole leader Ryan Pietila by four strokes for his second consecutive title.
Sobey shot a final round 74 to go with 71s at Chapples and Strathcona for a three-day total of 216.
Pietila shot an 81 to finish with a three-round total of 220 (70-69-81). Brett Shewchuk was third at 221 and district junior player of the year Jack Moro, 15, finished fourth at 223.
Sobey, Pietila and Moro were together on the final day. Moro started six back but climbed to within one at the turn. Sobey and Pietila were tied after 11.
“It was a battle,” said Sobey. “I came into the day three back of Ryan. We were playing with a 15-year-old junior (Moro) — fantastic player. He put the pressure on us right away. He birdied the first hole. We parred. Weather held out for us all weekend. Pins, some were fair, some were not. You’ve got to put the ball in the right spots, that’s all. I think I hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation (Monday).”
Sobey’s conservative approach — he hit three drivers all day — was his strategy going in.
“My goal was to hit every green in regulation,” Sobey said. “Most of the time I hit my driving iron. I did put myself back a few times further than I’d like to. I was really confident with my irons (Monday). Last week I ended up pulling off the Centennial championship for men’s club, so I had a good confidence boost. Defending, you want to play your best. I had the game plan down coming into this weekend. Pulled it off.”
Moro shot a 36 on the front nine, Sobey 37, while Pietila struggled with his putting to shoot 42.
“The surfaces were rolling pretty nice today for sure,” said Pietila. “You had a couple (of pin positions) on the side slopes. If you were on the wrong side of the hole, which I was, you some tricky ones coming back for sure.
“I struggled out there all day with the putter for sure,” he added. “(Hit a) decent amount of greens on the front nine, but I did not score very well.”
On hole 16, with a two-stroke edge, Sobey placed his second shot about three feet from the cup. Pietila ended up shooting a five on that hole before Sobey lined up his birdie putt. But his attempt sailed by three feet before he converted for a tricky par.
Moro held his own against his experienced partners.
“It was awesome. Going into (Monday) I just wanted to hit fairways and greens,” said the St. Patrick High School student. “I did that pretty well (Monday). Obviously, I was nervous at the start. After the first tee shot I calmed down.”
Sobey and Pietila took Moro under their wings.
“Colin is really consistent. Tee to green, he’s phenomenal. I think I can take my game off him a bit,” said Moro. “Ryan hits it long. He made some putts today. I think I can take a little of both their games and improve mine.”
Moro qualified for the Canadian juniors out of Winnipeg in the first week of July.
“I really had no expectations going into that tournament at all,” he said. Moro finished ninth overall and fifth in his age division at the nationals in New Brunswick last month.
A pair of double bogeys on 12 and 13 torpedoed his fine round.
“(No. 12) got me off my game a bit. I was nervous on 13 tee. Thought I had the right club. Guess I didn’t,” said Moro, whose tee shot nestled in the tall grass beyond the green on the picturesque par-three and was never found. “Yeah, it was just 12 and 13, really. Bounced back with four pars after that.”
Sobey had his girlfriend Kayla and one-year-old son Beckett along with him this year. Last year, Beckett was just two weeks old when Sobey won for the first time.
“I’m going to have to come back and play this tournament again,” smiled the Nipigon native. “See if there’s a three-peat in me. You never know.”
