Thunder Bay women’s Gold Flight play saw Larissa Speak complete her hat trick as Velocity defeated the Vipers 5-2.
Kaitlyn Quarrell scored all four markers for the B-Squad in an entertaining 4-4 tie with the Thunder Bay Chill with Olivia Walsh netting three times for the visitors.
The Chill was also involved in a narrow 2-1 result over Mr. Lube with Avery Mclean notching the game winner.
In Silver Flight action, it was a four-goal week for Superior HHC striker Amanda Tavares, scoring twice in a 5-2 win over Legends and two more in a 2-2 draw with Daniar’s.
Bree Pasqualino recorded the hat trick as TNT blanked the Bolts 8-0, while Vikki Schembri and Kelsey Dunn were on target for their respective clubs as the Legends drew 1-1 with the Bolts.
Roma Bakery defeated TBT Engineering 5-2 and Shooting Rainbow shut out the Lakehead Express under-18s 3-0 with both games featured in men’s Division I.
In the second flight, the Chill under-16 boys edged United 3-2 and the Gladiators got by the Express under-16s 2-1.
