SPOONER, Wis. — In the battle of the expansion franchise and the defending Superior International Junior Hockey League champions, chalk one up for the old guard.
Barely.
Joel Willan scored 57 seconds into the 3-on-3 overtime session as the visiting Thunder Bay North Stars defeated the Wisconsin Lumberjacks 4-3, before an estimated Spooner Civic Center crowd of 450.
“Nice pass by Jacob Brown there. We had nice chemistry last year and it looks like it’s carrying on this year,” said Willan. “Nice pass and a short side shot.”
Brown gained the zone, and fed Willan who scored on the first shot of overtime.
Dougie Newhouse picked up the win for Thunder Bay, stopping 17 of 20 shots, while Nathan Mueller shouldered the loss for Wisconsin. He made 14 saves.
The Lumberjacks opened the scoring just 35 seconds into their first game in history. Lukas Lundgren picked up a loose puck and back handed one past Newhouse.
Thunder Bay scored the next two to end the period up 2-1.
Jacob Anttonen connect at 11:49, lofting one in tight. Rookie Nikolas Campbell hit the score sheet at 16:43 with a high snap shot.
The teams traded markers in the second.
Dalton Garcia went blocker side from the slot to knot the contest at 2:56.
Anttonen scored his second of the game, four seconds into a North Star power play midway through the period to regain a 3-2 edge.
Anttonen registered both of his goals on the power play.
Cade Moreland found a little skating room beat Newhouse blocker side to tie the game at 9:40.
Shots were 20-17 for Wisconsin through regulation.
North Stars defenceman Max Fortin took a minor penalty with four minutes left in the third was killed off to send the game into extra time.
“We killed some great penalties, especially at the end of the game there,” said North Stars head coach Rob DeGagne, whose team is in a transition phase after losing a load of regulars from their championship roster.
“Scored two power play goals, that helped us. We played a good road game. We were on the road all day. (It was) 100 (Fahrenheit) outside and our bus with no air conditioning. It was good. Kids played hard. We only had three lines. First game of the season. We’re happy with our road win.”
Both clubs play again today. The North Stars’ home opener isn’t until Oct. 4 at Fort William Gardens against the Thief River Falls Norskies.
