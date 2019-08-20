Amanda Tavares put in a five-star performance as the Superior HHC striker struck five times in an 8-0 shutout victory over the Tigers in Thunder Bay Women’s Soccer League Silver Division action.
The victors recorded a second clean sheet in a tight affair against the Jackals with a Kiara Pepe effort enough for a narrow 1-0 result.
A Tricia Sampson hat trick helped Cheadle’s edge the Bolts 5-4 and Sampson was again on target in a 2-2 tie with Legends.
The latter shut out the Tigers 6-0 and Nikki Arapov scored twice as TNT also defeated Tigers 5-1.
Mixed results in the Gold Division as Olivia Walsh bagged a hat trick as the Thunder Bay Chill blanked the B Squad 8-0, but then the winners fell 3-1 to Vipers thanks to two goals from Drita Voca.
The B Squad responded from their earlier loss to beat Mr. Lube 3-0 with Kaitlyn Quarrell netting twice for the victors.
See the full column in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal
