The Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association kicked off their 2019-2020 campaign this past week with the first four games of a schedule that will see over 500 regular season and playoff games played in the next six months.
This season the Thunder Bay Minor Hockey Association is continuing to expand plans for various clinics to be added to the calendar, with a goaltending clinic for bantam A and midget A goalies already completed, plus all first-year bantam players were again offered a checking session to provide the players more comfort with the skills of making and taking a body check.
The Monday night showcase, which debuted last season, is aimed at promoting the bantam and midget aged divisions.
The association will have a single game at 7 p.m. at Fort William Gardens almost every Monday evening that will provide the players with experiences not normally provided during regular season games including pregame introductions and music.
The bantam A Volunteer Pool Bearcats and Thunder Bay Elks will be the first showcase game this upcoming Monday.
The 11-team bantam A division will kick off Wednesday, while four of the ten midget A teams begin tonight.
The Nipigon Elks will again compete in each of these divisions during the regular season portion of the schedule.
