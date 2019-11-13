For the first time in almost five years, the Lakehead Thunderwolves are in the top 10 of the Canadian university men’s basketball rankings.
Thanks to a 5-1 start to the OUA season, the Thunderwolves cracked the standings released Tuesday by USports in eighth place.
Lakehead garnered 124 points in the voting, just 14 back of Bishop’s for seventh.
The Thunderwolves, winners of four in a row, head to St. Catharines, Ont., this weekend for a pair of games against the Brock Badgers.
The team has been getting it done with a balanced attack. Senior guard Isaiah Traylor is fifth in the conference in scoring with 22.7 points per game for LU. Alston Harris is averaging 13 points per contest and Lock Lam and Jamani Barrett are also pouring in double-digits this season. The Thunderwolves are fourth in total offence and fifth in shooting percentage and fourth in team rebounding.
Lam is also 10th in individual rebounding with 7.7 per game.
Atop the USports rankings, the Carleton Ravens (4-0) were in first with Dalhousie in second and Ottawa, Calgary and Alberta rounding out the top five.
Saskatchewan is sixth and Wilfrid Laurier and McMaster were ninth and 10th, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.