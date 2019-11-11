Brendan Hall sprinted down the field — much like he did during most of Saturday’s Thunder Bay high school senior football final. Only this time it was during his Westgate Tigers’ post-championship celebration.
Hall, who delivered one of the best two-way games on the biggest stage with 95 rushing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, was the last to join the trophy group shot as he retrieved a sledgehammer with the Tigers emblem on its head. He raised the tool high in the air and his teammate let out another wild scream.
“That’s our Westgate identity,” Tigers quarterback Kam Vanderwees said. “We’re the working (team). We come to work hard.”
Work they did Saturday. The Tigers laid the hammer down on the defending champion St. Ignatius Falcons 18-0 at Fort William Stadium to claim the program’s first senior gridiron crown in six years. In addition to Hall’s touchdown, Evan Basalyga booted in four field goals.
“I’ve been a part of six championships at Westgate and every one is special,” head coach Mike McNally said.
“I’ll tell you this is probably the most eclectic, motley crew of kids we’ve ever had. It’s been a tough year of coaching but it makes it all worth it when they all come together and play a good game.”
The Westgate Tigers are living proof of how a team can turn things around in a mere, yet memorable, 50 days.
It was that many days prior to the final that the Tigers lost on this same field to the Falcons by a 40-19 score during opening week on Sept. 20. There was also a 46-0 loss to the Hammarskjold Vikings on Oct. 4. It all translated to a 2-3-1 regular season and the third seed in the playoffs.
But when the postseason arrived, the Tigers had bought in on all aspects of the game, especially the defence. Westgate took down the Vikings in the semifinal before putting the squeeze on St. Ignatius.
“Everybody wrote off our defence early in the season,” McNally said. “We lost by 40, 30 points. This year was a marathon. It wasn’t a sprint. We had to move guys around and they shut down the two best offences the last two weeks. No offensive touchdowns were given up by this defence (in the playoffs).”
Westgate set the tone early on Saturday. Thomas Pella blocked a Falcons punt and his team recovered the ball at the five-yard line. Hall punched it in on the ensuing play.
Basalyga’s first field goal early in the second quarter had come off another Falcons turnover.
St. Ignatius quarterback Jordan Maki tried to lead a rally after the half, but was stopped by a third-down fumble.
Hall gained 20 yards to set up another field goal. Tristan Basalyga intercepted Maki and when the offence took over, Vanderwees and Hall led the way. Vanderwees scampered 34 yards before Hall pulled off an impressive 42-yard run, dragging two Falcons defenders with him for the final 10 yards to set up first and goal. Westgate didn’t score a touchdown as Basalyga kicked another field goal from 12 yards out.
“He’s an amazing running back,” Vanderwees said of Hall. “You pretty much put him anywhere on the field and he’ll do the job.”
Hall put the game on ice with a scooping interception of Maki at mid-field.
“We were the underdog team. We show when you put in work that’s what happens. The results came,” Hall said.
Maki threw 5-for-19 with 116 yards which is a decent number considering the cold, snowy conditions.
However the four interceptions allowed proved to be lethal. Falcons coach Jason Moore said Maki was still recovering from the flu, but gave full credit to the Tigers for rattling his team.
“Even watching the last two games, (Westgate’s) development was phenomenal,” Moore said.
“They did exactly what we expected them to do — what we expect every team in this league to do — get better and better week by week.”
As the Tigers were collecting their trophy a few metres away, Moore was seen consoling his players one by one. Despite falling in their attempt for a fifth title in six years, the Falcons will only lose five regulars to graduation.
“We’ll be ready next year,” Moore said. “We’ll come back fighting.”
Westgate now faces a tougher challenge on Nov. 26 when the Tigers travel to Hamilton for the OFSAA Simcoe Bowl. Barrie North faces St. Joan of Arc Catholic in the Georgian Bay Secondary School Association (GBSSA) final on Thursday for the right to face the Tigers.
However, Thunder Bay schools have thrived in the OFSAA series. Churchill and St. Ignatius — the last two city champs — have come away with victories against southern Ontario competition.
“The challenge facing teams from Thunder Bay is always finding a place to practice,” McNally said. “If we can get some Hangar time and game tape is huge. If we can find a little bit of scout time, that’s how we prepare. Other than that we just have to keep working on our system and do what we’ve been doing and that’s play good, hard football.”
Vanderwees was a member of that Churchill team two years ago. There is no such thing as intimidation from these schools with bigger populations, he said.
“I have confidence in my team and they have confidence in me,” said Vanderwees, who was part of the Trojans merger with the Tigers last year. “That’s how we go. We grind.”
In the Thunder Bay junior football final, Mannerplaw Winning capped off a perfect end to the St. Patrick Saints season on Saturday, rushing for 332 yards and five touchdowns in a 38-10 win over the Falcons. Winning also kicked a field goal for the Saints, who went 8-0 this season.
