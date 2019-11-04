The stage had seemingly been set for a rematch between the St. Ignatius Falcons and the Hammarkjold Vikings for the Thunder Bay high school senior football championship.
Both schools sat atop the regular season standings heading into the playoffs. The rivals were separated by just three points in two earlier head-to-head meetings, including a tie.
However, creeping in the corner was a growing, improving and mostly forgotten Westgate Tigers team that showed its full set of teeth on Saturday.
Brendan Hall, Cole Grant and Greg Sutherland scored touchdowns as the Tigers upset the Vikings 21-13 in one city semifinal at Fort William Stadium. Westgate returns to the Thunder Bay final for the first time since 2016.
Awaiting them will be the defending champion Falcons. St. Ignatius delivered on their end of the bargain earlier Saturday, swatting aside the St. Patrick Saints 33-7.
“These guys are ready, they’re excited and they really want to win,” said veteran Tigers head coach Mike McNally.
