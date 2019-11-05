With the changing of the clocks and the season, the Thunder Bay Men’s Soccer League looks to transition from outdoor to indoor.
Two divisions made up of 15 teams will be played at various times at the Lakehead University Hangar.
Division I will be composed of seven teams, while the second flight will include eight squads.
Business to take care of for the Thunder Bay Women’s Soccer Club as they prepare to host their annual general meeting.
Various positions are open, including club secretary. Anyone who is interested in a role on the board is encouraged to visit the club’s website for further information.
The AGM is set for Nov. 19 at Chicago Joe’s with a 7.30 p.m. start time.
On the field, Hannah Melchiorre and Purdue University upset the odds as they defeated the previously unbeaten University of Wisconsin 1-0 on their home turf.
