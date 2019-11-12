The Hammarskjold Vikings overcame a five-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the St. Pats Saints 60-56 in senior girls basketball action at the C.J. Sanders Fieldhouse.
Vikings leading scorer Danielle Charles drained a basket with 39 seconds left to put the Vikings up by three and Sara Azzolini drained one of her two free throws to give Hammarskjold a four-point edge with 15.3 ticks left.
The win secured Hammarskjold’s second straight city title and sixth in the last seven years.
“That free throw was big,” said first-year Vikings head coach Ben Daniar of Azzolini’s point. “That’s a lot of pressure for a Grade 11 on that stage. It gave us a little bit of breathing room. It was clutch.”
Hammarskjold was able to scramble St. Patrick’s last possession to seal the deal.
