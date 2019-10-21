Nikki Ylagan, like her Lakehead Thunderwolves, is not sneaking up on anybody in the Canadian university basketball ranks this season.
The fourth-year guard is the remaining de facto proven scoring threat on a varsity women’s squad that is adjusting to the graduation of two of their top stars.
Head coach Jon Kreiner is preaching the everyone-chip-in mentality as a gruelling start to conference play begins this week at home against the defending national champion McMaster Marauders.
Last season, Ylagan was among the top three-point shooters in the country. The Mississauga, Ont., native was third on LU scoring with an average of 12.5 points per game and a 37.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc (tops in the OUA).
However, missing are 34 points per game from Leashja Grant and Karissa Kajorinne.
Ylagan admitted there was measure of pressure with the thought of having a bullseye on her back from most defences the Thunderwolves will face this season.
“At the beginning, a little bit of pressure. But I think I’m settled in,” Ylagan said. “I managed to take that role and that responsibility to help the team.
“It’s a big challenge for me as a small guard, but I think my teammates have really helped me get the ball moving and getting my shots,” she added.
