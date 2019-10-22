TORONTO - A look at the MLS Eastern Conference semifinal:
TORONTO FC (13-10-11) at NEW YORK CITY FC (18-6-10)
Wednesday, Citi Field
BIG APPLE BLUES: NYCFC has never lost to Toronto FC at home in regular-season play (2-0-4). But Toronto clobbered the New Yorkers 5-0 at Yankee Stadium in the 2016 playoffs. Plus Wednesday's game is at Citi Field rather than the Bronx because of the Yankees' playoff run.
THIS SEASON: Toronto took four of six points off NYCFC, winning 4-0 at BMO Field on March 29 and tying 1-1 Sept. 11 in New York.
POZ FACTOR: Spanish playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo had two goals and an assist in a sparkling TFC debut in the March meeting. Pozuelo went 1-of-2 on penalty kicks in the September rematch.
TIME OFF: New York has been off since the regular-season finale Oct. 6. Toronto had to play 120 minutes Saturday in a 5-1 extra-time win over D.C. United in a first-round playoff match.
CHEZ METS: The game marks the second MLS match at Citi Field in Queens, normally the home of the New York Mets. NYCFC and Columbus played to a 2-2 draw there Oct. 22, 2017.
FORM: NYCFC enters the post-season riding an eight-game home undefeated streak in league play. Toronto is unbeaten in its last 11 league outings (5-0-6).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
