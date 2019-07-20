BANGKOK - Aaliyah Edwards was just shy of a double-double with a game-high 15 points and nine rebounds in Canada's 65-54 loss to Latvia on Saturday to open the FIBA under-19 Women's Basketball World Cup.
Brynn Masikewich had 11 points and Taya Hanson added 10 points for Canada. The Canadians will face Mozambique on Sunday on Day 2 of the group phase.
"It was a tough first game for us," said Canadian head coach Claire Meadows. "I thought we had too many unforced errors in our play. Latvia played well and shot the ball much better. We will regroup and be ready for Mozambique tomorrow."
Elizabete Anna Zumenta and Mara Mote both recorded 13 points for Latvia.
Canada is in Group A along with Latvia, Mozambique and hosts Thailand. Canada earned a historic bronze medal at the FIBA U19 Women's Basketball World Cup 2017 in Italy.
The bronze was Canada's first medal in eight appearances at the event since it began in 1985.
Last summer, the team earned a silver medal at the FIBA under-18 Women's Americas Championship 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico.
