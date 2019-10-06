DOHA, Qatar - Mohammed Ahmed broke his own Canadian record in the men's 10,000 metres on Sunday as he finished sixth at the world track and field championships.
Ahmed, from St. Catharines, Ont., finished in 26 minutes 59.35 seconds, trimming three seconds from his old mark.
Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei won gold in 26:48.36. Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha took silver in 26:49.34 and Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto won bronze in 26:50.32.
Ahmed won a bronze medal in the 5,000 metres last week.
Canada will compete in the women's 4x400-metre relay later in the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.