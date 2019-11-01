LAVAL, Que. - Alex Belzile was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Laval Rocket downed the Hartford Wolf Pack 2-1 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Antoine Waked scored in the first period for Laval (6-5-1), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
Cayden Primeau made 27 saves and turned away all three skaters he faced in the shootout for the win.
Joey Keane tied it 1-1 just 49 seconds into the second period for Hartford (8-1-0), while Adam Huska stopped 27 shots in net.
Neither team could score on the power play. The Rocket went 0 for 5 and the Wolf Pack were 0 for 6.
