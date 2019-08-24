AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico - Veteran Amanda Asay and the Canadian women's national team had a bounce-back performance on Friday with a 9-7 win against Puerto Rico in a World Cup qualifier.
The game was delayed several hours after heavy rain altered the field conditions, but Canada was ready to go when the players finally hit the field.
The Canadians put up a single runs in the first and second inning before taking a 5-0 lead with a three-run third capped by veteran Asay's two-run blast.
Asay drove in four runs and was a triple shy of the cycle.
Kelsey Lalor reached base in all five of her plate appearances with three singles and two walks.
Starter Sophie Gagne started strong but got into some trouble in the fourth and was pulled with runners on. Puerto Rico was able to cash three runs and make it a 5-4 ball game.
Any chance of a Canadian collapse, however, was forgotten about when they responded with a four-run fifth to make it 9-4.
The Canadians (4-2) opened the tournament with wins over the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua and Cuba, but suffered back-to-back losses against the U.S. and Venezuela before Friday's victory.
Canada will take Mexico Saturday before the medal games on Sunday.
