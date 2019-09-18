EDMONTON - The Edmonton Oilers have signed Russian forward Anton Burdasov to a professional tryout contract.
The 28-year-old Burdasov has 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) in 386 career games over 10 seasons in the KHL.
Last season, the six-foot-two, 227-pound Burdasov had 19 goals, 12 assists and 114 penalty minutes in 50 games with Ufa. He also played in the 2019 KHL all-star game.
Burdasov reported to Oilers training camp immediately, giving Edmonton 47 players.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.