LANGLEY, B.C. - Ben McIntosh had two goals and seven assists, and Canada remained undefeated at the world indoor lacrosse championship with a 17-5 victory over Israel on Sunday.
Dane Dobbie had four goals and three helpers while Shayne Jackson and Dhane Smith both produced hat tricks for Canada.
Christian Del Banco stopped 20-of-25 shots for the win.
Jean-Luc Chetner led Israel (0-3-1) with two goals and two assists.
The Canadians put the game out of reach early and were up 9-0 before Israel struck for its first goal midway through the second quarter.
Canada improved to 3-0 and sits first in its group. The Canadians next play Iroquois Nationals (2-0) on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2019.
