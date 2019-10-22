CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - French-owned Bold Eagle will make his first start outside of Europe on Saturday in the Breeders Crown Open Trot event.
The 45-time winner drew the No. 1 hole for the US$500,000 marquee race of the $6-million Breeders Crown, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Woodbine Mohawk Park.
The draws for the Open Trot, three-year-old Colt Pace and two-year-old Colt Pace were all held Tuesday at the racetrack.
On Friday, the four two-year-old races will go. The remaining eight, for three-year-olds and up, are scheduled to be run Saturday.
American Brian Sears, who leads all active drivers in Breeders Crown wins (30), will drive Bold Eagle.
The field will include Marion Marauder — the 2016 Trotting Triple Crown winner — and filly Atlanta, who captured last year's Hambletonian.
Atlanta, who drew the No. 6 hole, will be driven by Yannick Gingras of Sorel, Que., while Scott Zeron of Oakville, Ont., will drive Marion Marauder from the No. 11 spot.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
