WINNIPEG - Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols left the field early in the fourth quarter of Winnipeg's game against the Lions Thursday night after he was sacked by B.C. defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.
Lemon sacked Nichols with about eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Nichols fumbled the ball and went to the locker-room appearing to favour his right arm.
Chris Streveler replaced him on the field.
The Bombers were ahead 32-16 when Nichols exited.
