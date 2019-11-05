WINKLER, Man. - Neena Brick had a goal and two assists, Lauren Focht scored a power-play goal with just over a minute left, and Saskatchewan edged Alberta 3-2 Tuesday in the opening game of the 2019 national women's under-18 hockey championship.
After two scoreless periods, Brick opened the scoring for Saskatchewan at the 5:59 mark of the third period.
Alberta's Brooklyn Schroeder tied the game at 9:11 of the second, but Elise Morphy restored Saskatchewan's lead just over a minute later.
Focht gave Saskatchewan some much needed breathing room, as Taze Thompson scored for Alberta with 24 seconds left to make it close.
Arden Kliewer made 33 saves for Saskatchewan, while Elise Hugens stopped 37 shots for Alberta.
Elsewhere, Quebec beat British Columbia 7-1. Later, Atlantic faced. Ontario Red, and Ontario Blue took on Manitoba.
QUEBEC 7 BRITISH COLUMBIA 1
MORDEN, Man. — Maya Labad had two goals and an assist to lead Quebec to victory.
Marianne Picard also had two goals, while Laurence Frenette, Kaleann Laforge and Megane Quirion also scored for Quebec. Ann-Frederik Naud had three assists.
Sarah Paul scored for B.C.
Eve Gascon made 21 saves for Quebec.
Kayla Munro stopped seven of 10 shots for B.C. before being replaced in the first intermission. Jordyn Verbeek made 31 saves on 35 shots in relief.
