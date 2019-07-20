EDMONTON - Britain's Jonathan Brownlee cruised to victory in the World Series triathlon Saturday.
Brownlee stayed with the leaders in the swim and cycling legs, then pulled away comfortably to win the final 5-km run in the sprint race.
Brownlee pumped his fist and punched the finish line tape as he crossed over to win the race at Hawrelak Park in Edmonton's River Valley.
He finished the sprint race in 54 minutes and 50 seconds, five seconds ahead of Spain's Mario Mola.
Belgium's Marten Van Riel was third, 10 seconds off the pace.
Canada's Tyler Mislawchuk didn't threaten for the podium.
He was eighth after the swim, 13th after the bike portion and finished ninth, 41 seconds back.
