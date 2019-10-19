CALGARY - Reggie Begelton had a trio of touchdown catches for the Calgary Stampeders in a 37-33 win over the visiting Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Ante Milanovich-Litre scored a rushing major for the Stampeders who are now 11-5. Richie Sindani, Eric Rogers and Josh Huff all made two-point convert catches. Rene Paredes kicked a pair of field goals.
Lucky Whitehead and Kenny Lawler had touchdown catches and Marcus Sayles scored a fumble return touchdown as Winnipeg is now 10-7.
Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for the Blue Bombers.
The two teams meet again Friday in Winnipeg in the last game of the regular season for the Blue Bombers.
The Stampeders conclude their regular season the following week against the B.C. Lions.
