SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of - The Canadian men's baseball team dropped to 1-1 at the Premier 12 Olympic qualifier with a 3-1 loss against host South Korea today.
Canada is now tied for second in Group C with Cuba. The Koreans lead at 2-0.
Canada plays its final first-round game tomorrow against Australia (0-2).
The top two teams advance to the Super Round.
Canada will need to finish as the top team from the Americas region — which also includes the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba — to secure an Olympic berth. Another qualifier, featuring just teams from the Americas, will be played in March for a second spot in the six-team Olympic tournament in Tokyo next summer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.